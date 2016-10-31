Nation & World

October 31, 2016 6:54 AM

Justices dismiss case over deaf driver education in Texas

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case it took up earlier this year involving deaf people in Texas who had trouble getting drivers licenses.

At issue was whether a Texas state agency could be sued for refusing to make sure driving instruction schools accommodate people with disabilities.

The justices on Monday dismissed the case because the five drivers who sued either completed driver education courses or moved out of state.

A federal appeals court ruled last year that the state agency could not be sued for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

View more video

Nation & World Videos