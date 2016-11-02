University of Missouri set to name new system president

The University of Missouri is set to announce its new president, almost exactly one year after the resignation of the previous leader amid protests over racial issues.
A person familiar with the search says University of Connecticut Provost Mun Y. Choi will be named the next president during an event Wednesday in Jefferson City. The person spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to pre-empt the official announcement.
Former system President Tim Wolfe resigned on Nov. 9 last year amid student protests over what some saw as administrators' indifference to racial issues on the Columbia campus. One student went on a hunger strike.
Choi is 52 years old. He joined the University of Connecticut in 2008 and has been provost since 2012.
