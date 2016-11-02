US appeals court says Arizona precinct voting rule stands

A federal appeals court panel has rejected a challenge to an Arizona election law that throws out ballots cast by voters who go to the wrong precinct.
Wednesday night's 2-1 opinion from a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel turned away a legal challenge mounted by Democrats. Lawyers representing the state and national Democratic parties say Arizona throws out more out-of-precinct ballots than any other state and that minorities are more likely to be affected.
A judge in Phoenix rejected the challenge last month, saying Arizona has valid reasons not to count such votes and there's no sign of discrimination.
Two of the appeals court judges agreed and rejected the challenge. Chief Appeals Court Judge Sidney Thomas dissented, saying evidence shows the practice "disproportionately and adversely impacts minority voters."
