AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Clinton derides Trump's fitness; he disparages her honesty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — While Hillary Clinton accuses Donald Trump of appealing to hatred, the Republican nominee predicts that never-ending investigations will prevent his Democratic opponent from governing effectively.
With polls showing Trump closing in on Clinton in key battleground states, her campaign is rushing to shore up support in Michigan and other long-standing Democratic strongholds. Her shrunken lead gives Trump's campaign a glimmer of hope, one he's trying to broaden into a breakthrough before time runs out.
That means zeroing in on questions of Clinton's trustworthiness and a new FBI review of an aide's emails. The attack is aimed at appealing to moderate Republicans and independents who have been the holdouts of his campaign, turned off by his behavior but equally repelled by the possible return to Washington of Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
"Here we go again with the Clintons — you remember the impeachment and the problems," Trump said Thursday at a rally in Jacksonville. "That's not what we need in our country, folks. We need someone who is ready to go to work."
Clinton told her supporters that Trump was unique for a major-party candidate in presidential politics, a nominee whose temperament and disparaging comments about women and minorities make him unfit for office.
---
Judge: No evidence of voter intimidation from Trump workers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Las Vegas says he hasn't seen evidence that Donald Trump's campaign is training people to intimidate voters in Nevada.
U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware said Thursday that he doesn't expect to issue a restraining order that Democrats sought ahead of Tuesday's election.
But Boulware said he won't issue a final ruling until a hearing Friday afternoon about whether another defendant, Roger Stone Jr., and his group called "Stop the Steal" are encouraging what Democrats call "vigilante voter intimidation."
Similar claims have been made in lawsuits filed in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
At a four-hour proceeding in Phoenix on Thursday, Stone's attorney said Democrats have not produced evidence that his client or "Stop the Steal" is intimidating voters.
---
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. CLINTON ACCUSES TRUMP OF STOKING HATRED; HE DISPARAGES HER HONESTY
With polls showing Trump closing in on Clinton in key battleground states, her campaign is rushing to shore up support in Michigan and other long-standing Democratic strongholds.
2. WHAT FINAL PRE-ELECTION US JOBS REPORT COULD HOLD
The report is expected to show that hiring was solid in October, consistent with a decent economy yet one also pocketed by weaknesses that have left many feeling left behind.
---
Voice shaking, S. Korean leader says scandal 'all my fault'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In an extraordinary display of abject apology during a moment of supreme crisis, South Korean President Park Geun-hye took sole blame Friday for a "heartbreaking" scandal amid rising suspicion that she allowed a mysterious confidante to manipulate power from the shadows.
Park also vowed to accept a direct investigation into her actions, but the opposition, sensing weakness, immediately threatened to push for her ouster if she doesn't distance herself from domestic affairs and accept a prime minster chosen by the Parliament.
"I feel a huge responsibility (for the scandal) deep in my heart," Park said, her voice shaking during the high-stakes televised address to the nation. "It is all my fault and mistake."
Park's comments were rife with astonishing moments, and included a frank assessment of her relationship with the woman at the heart of the scandal, Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader and a longtime friend of Park's.
"I put too much faith in a personal relationship and didn't look carefully at what was happening," Park said. "Sad thoughts trouble my sleep at night. I realize that whatever I do, it will be difficult to mend the hearts of the people, and then I feel a sense of shame and ask myself, 'Is this the reason I became president?'"
---
Heavy fighting in Mosul as IS hits tank during Iraqi assault
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Heavy fighting erupted in the eastern neighborhoods of Mosul on Friday as Iraqi special forces launched an assault deeper into the urban areas of the city and Islamic State militants fired back, striking and disabling an Abrams tank with a rocket.
IS hit the tank with a rocket fired from a nearby building, sending its crew fleeing from the smoking vehicle, seemingly unharmed. The fighting has been the most intense urban combat in Mosul since the Iraqi offensive began over two weeks ago to drive IS from the city, Iraq's second-largest.
The early morning advance began with artillery and mortar strikes on the Aden, Tahrir, and Quds districts, just west of special forces' footholds in the Gogjali and Karama neighborhoods, Lt. Col. Muhanad al-Timimi told The Associated Press. Both sides opened up with small arms and mortar fire after an artillery barrage by the special forces, ahead of their advance.
A bulldozer and another car later emerged from IS-held territory, presumably packed with explosives and preparing for suicide attacks.
The Islamic State group is fighting to hold Mosul as Iraqi forces and allied Kurdish troops squeeze in from all directions with U.S.-led coalition support, mostly from airstrikes and reconnaissance.
---
Relative calm as humanitarian pause begins in Syria's Aleppo
BEIRUT (AP) — A halt in fighting announced by Russia to allow Syrian rebels and residents to leave the besieged eastern parts of Aleppo has gone into effect, with activists reporting a relative calm in the city.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that during the early hours of the 10-hour "humanitarian pause" on Friday, it recorded no major military action by Syrian and allied forces or by the opposition fighters.
A pro-government Facebook news platform Aleppo Shahba News Network says designated corridors have been opened for the fighters and civilians but the Observatory says no one has used them so far.
Rebel spokesman Yasser Al-Youssef says helicopters are hovering over the area.
The U.N. estimates 275,000 people are trapped in the eastern, rebel-held part of the divided city of Aleppo.
---
Home of Yemen's rebels struggles after strikes' devastation
SAADA, Yemen (AP) — All along the main street, buildings are crumpled beyond recognition, roofs punched in and pancaked. Historic mud-brick houses in its walled old city are pounded to dust. Saada, the birthplace of Yemen's Shiite rebels, has been one of the most densely bombed cities in Yemen during the past 19 months of airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies.
Residents are now struggling to bring some signs of life back to the city, high in the mountains of Yemen's north.
The bombardment here eased relatively in recent months; the coalition may have hit everything worth hitting in the city, residents theorize, so some of the thousands who fled during the past year have decided to take their chances and return home.
But they are dealing with devastated infrastructure — a single, overburdened hospital, almost no electricity — and constant fear. The nearby countryside is still often hit by strikes, and Saudi-backed militias threaten a ground assault on the area. Drivers avoid coming close to pickup trucks carrying rebel fighters, fearing a missile may come streaking down.
"The more crowded a place is, the more we are afraid of bombings," said Naglaa Fathi, a 15-year-old girl whose family returned recently. After bombings in May 2015 shattered the houses around theirs, her family fled to Khamr, a town further south. But they were tired of moving from house to house.
---
Deaths, injuries in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A large explosion, caused by a car bomb, hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, hours after authorities detained at least 12 pro-Kurdish legislators for questioning in terror-related probes.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said both police and civilians were killed in the attack but did not say how many. The state-run Anadolu Agency said one person was killed and some 30 others were wounded.
The blast occurred in Diyarbakir's Baglar district, near a building used by the riot police. The Diyarbakir governor's office said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, had claimed the attack.
Anadolu said the attack was carried out with a minibus laden with a ton of explosives.
The blast caused a large crater near the police building and damaged several buildings and businesses nearby. Television footage showed people walking among glass and other debris near buildings with windows blown out.
---
After Calais, French authorities clear migrant camp in Paris
PARIS (AP) — Police and city officials are clearing out up to 3,000 migrants from Sudan, Ethiopia and other countries who have been gathered on Paris sidewalks in a camp that recently mushroomed into a new challenge for the French government.
Migrants boarded a few dozen buses en route to temporary shelters where they can apply for asylum. The operation began before dawn Friday and has been largely calm. Riot police in body armor and shields are ringing the neighborhood around the canals of northeastern Paris.
While authorities regularly evacuate migrants camped in Paris, the issue has taken on greater concern since the French government shut down a vast camp in Calais last week and moved its thousands of residents to temporary reception centers across the country.
Some of the Calais migrants fled to Paris, joining others living in the Paris tent camp who had arrived here from Italy after dangerous crossings from the Mideast and Africa.
"This is the biggest operation sheltering migrants we have had to face in the last 18 months," said Christine Gauthier of the Paris region's housing department. The migrants will first be taken to temporary shelters in the Paris region, then transferred to other centers elsewhere in France while their asylum requests are processed.
---
Throngs of Chicago Cubs fans expected for parade
CHICAGO (AP) — It's a safe bet throngs of Chicago Cubs fans will turn out for a parade honoring the World Series champions.
Friday's celebration starts about 10 a.m. when the team leaves Wrigley Field. The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., traveling along Michigan Avenue and then along Columbus Drive.
Officials expect the Cubs motorcade to arrive in Grant Park around noon for a rally.
In 2015, the city estimated 2 million people attended a parade and rally after the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup. It was the third time the Blackhawks won the Cup in six years.
The Cubs' Game 7 victory in Cleveland breaks a 108-year drought. Fans have a lot of pent-up celebrating to do.
Comments