Blast hits mainly Kurdish city in Turkey; at least 6 wounded

A large explosion hit the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region on Friday, wounding at least six people, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The blast occurred in Diyarbakir's Baglar district, near a building that is an annex to the city's police headquarters, Anadolu reported. Several ambulances were sent to the scene.
The cause of the explosion was not known but Hurriyet newspaper said it may have been caused by a car bomb.
Turkey has been plagued by a series of deadly bomb attacks in the past 18 months, carried out by Kurdish militants or Islamic State group extremists.
The blast came hours after authorities detained 11 pro-Kurdish lawmakers as part of ongoing terror-related investigations. Those detained include the co-chairs of Turkey's pro-Kurdish party and other senior officials.
Media reports said the explosion could be heard from several parts of the city and caused damage to nearby buildings.
Television footage showed people walking amid broken glass and other debris from a building where windows were blown out.
