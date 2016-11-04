Nation & World

November 4, 2016 12:48 AM

Plea may end case dealing with post-Katrina police violence

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A former New Orleans police officer accused in the cover-up of shootings that killed two people after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is set to change his plea.

The hearing Friday for Gerard Dugue (DOOH'-gay) comes a day after federal prosecutors reduced felony charges against him to a single misdemeanor.

He's accused in the cover-up of police shootings that killed two people at New Orleans' Danziger bridge. His trial had been scheduled to start Monday.

Five other former police officers pleaded guilty earlier this year: four in connection with the shootings; one for a role in the cover-up.

A guilty plea would end a criminal case that roiled the New Orleans Police Department after Katrina.

The city and the U.S. Justice Department agreed to a reform plan in 2012.

