AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Democrats across nation sue GOP alleging voter intimidation
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lawyers for Democrats around the country are filing lawsuits claiming Republicans and the campaign of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump are pushing supporters to intimidate and confront voters on Election Day.
Trump has called on his supporters to act as "election observers" in certain areas of the country to help prevent fraud.
In Ohio, a federal judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's campaign and his friend and informal adviser, Roger Stone, barring them from harassing or intimidating Ohio voters during Tuesday's election. Friday evening, a federal judge in Arizona denied a similar injunction request.
Attorneys representing the Democratic Party argued Friday in New Jersey court that the GOP was coordinating with Trump to intimidate voters, accusations that the Republican Party says are not true in that state or in five other states where Democrats are waging similar battles.
Here's a look at the cases being heard around the country:
---
Clinton's campaign taps star power as Trump goes it alone
CLEVELAND (AP) — Hillary Clinton dispatched musical and political celebrities across battleground states Friday to try to energize Democrats in what's become an increasingly competitive race. Donald Trump, meanwhile, defended his go-it-alone approach.
The Democratic presidential nominee wrapped up a day of campaign stops at a packed, star-studded concert in Cleveland. Standing alongside singer Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay Z, on a brightly lit stage at the Wolstein Center, Clinton lavished praise on the celebrity couple and asked thousands of cheering fans their votes.
"Please take this energy out with you," she said, rattling off the address of an early voting location. "Help us win Ohio."
Trump bragged that he didn't need stars to draw thousands to his events.
"I didn't have to bring J-Lo or Jay Z," he told a crowded rally Friday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania. "I am here all by myself. Just me. No guitar, no piano, no nothing."
---
The Undecideds: They're out there, and so very conflicted
WASHINGTON (AP) — After all the sound, fury, fact, fallacy, bluster and blarney of the 2016 presidential campaign, there still are undecided voters out there.
Really.
And they're not just people who've buried their heads in the sand.
Some thoughtful people just do not know what to do with the choices they've been given, yet are determined to exercise their right to vote.
"I'm just really trying to completely think this through," says Peter Schroeder, a fulltime student and tech startup worker in Erie, Pennsylvania.
---
Melania Trump modeled in US prior to getting work visa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States worth $20,056 that occurred in the seven weeks before she had legal permission to work in the country, according to detailed accounting ledgers, contracts and related documents from 20 years ago provided to The Associated Press.
The details of Mrs. Trump's early paid modeling work in the U.S. emerged in the final days of a bitter presidential campaign in which her husband, Donald Trump, has taken a hard line on immigration laws and those who violate them. Trump has proposed broader use of the government's E-verify system allowing employers to check whether job applicants are authorized to work. He has noted that federal law prohibits illegally paying immigrants.
Mrs. Trump, who received a green card in March 2001 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, has always maintained that she arrived in the country legally and never violated the terms of her immigration status. During the presidential campaign, she has cited her story to defend her husband's hard line on immigration.
The wife of the GOP presidential nominee, who sometimes worked as a model under just her first name, has said through an attorney that she first came to the U.S. from Slovenia on Aug. 27, 1996, on a B1/B2 visitor visa and then obtained an H-1B work visa on Oct. 18, 1996.
The documents obtained by the AP show she was paid for 10 modeling assignments between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15, during a time when her visa allowed her generally to be in the U.S. and look for work but not perform paid work in the country. The documents examined by the AP indicate that the modeling assignments would have been outside the bounds of her visa.
---
Clinton sent daughter material that was later classified
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Friday released a 2009 email chain that shows then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton forwarding to her daughter material that the department classified last year.
At issue is a December 2009 email that President Barack Obama's trade adviser, Michael Froman, sent to senior White House and State Department staff members. After it made its way up to Clinton, she sent it to "Diane Reynolds," an email pseudonym for Chelsea Clinton.
"See below," Clinton told her daughter. The entire email chain has been blacked out on confidential grounds, the lowest level of classification.
The chain was among the State Department's last release of documents from Clinton's private server before Tuesday's presidential election.
The department classified portions of two other emails released Friday.
---
Body found on land where woman was chained up 'like a dog'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was "chained up like a dog" for weeks in a dark storage container was lured to her captor's South Carolina property for a cleaning job, a family friend said Friday as search teams digging up the area found one body and looked for more.
Authorities were "trying to make sure that we don't have a serial killer on our hands," the sheriff said. Investigators were told the property could hold as many as three other corpses.
Prosecutor Barry Barnette said the woman saw her captor shoot and kill her boyfriend, who went with her to the job. The body discovered Friday was not immediately identified.
The couple disappeared around Aug. 31 when they went to do the work on the suspect's nearly 100-acre property in a rural area near the community of Woodruff, said Daniel Herren, a friend who sat with her in her hospital room after she was rescued Thursday.
"They were going to do some work, help cleaning up the property. And he pulled out a gun and took them hostage," Herren said, adding that the abduction happened quickly.
---
Questions on Christie role swirl after ex-allies' conviction
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to Republican Gov. Chris Christie were convicted on Friday of causing epic traffic jams for political revenge near the nation's busiest bridge, a verdict that further damages his legacy and raises anew questions about why he and his inner circle escaped prosecution.
Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, Christie's appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty of all counts against them. Kelly cried as the verdict was read; Baroni showed no emotion. They announced plans to appeal.
The verdict also had ramifications on the presidential campaign trail, where Christie became an adviser to Republican Donald Trump after his own campaign collapsed, in part because of the bridge case. Before the verdict was issued, Trump's campaign had announced Christie would stump for him in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on Saturday, but later said he would not be on the trail Saturday.
Testimony during the seven-week trial contradicted Christie's statements about when he knew about the four days of gridlock at the base of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee in September 2013. The traffic jams were aimed at retaliating against Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie's re-election, prosecutors alleged.
Other testimony described some of Christie's top advisers and confidants knowing about the plan ahead of time or soon afterward and being aware of the political motivation well before Christie told reporters in December 2013 that none of his staff was involved.
---
Tens of thousands to demand Park quit amid scandal
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of South Koreans are expected to march in Seoul to demand President Park Geun-hye's resignation on Saturday, a day after she took blame for a "heartbreaking" scandal and rising suspicion that she allowed a mysterious confidante to manipulate power from the shadows.
Police expect around 40,000 people in what could be the largest anti-government rally in nearly a year while organizers say as many as 100,000 will turn out.
Dozens of police buses were parked in streets around City Hall and also a square in front of an old palace gate, which the police plan to close off to prevent protesters from marching toward the Blue House, the presidential office and residence.
Smaller protests have taken place daily in past weeks amid growing calls for Park to step down, although opposition parties have yet to make a serious push for her resignation or impeachment for fears of negatively impacting next year's presidential elections.
In Friday's televised apology, Park vowed to accept a direct investigation into her actions, but the opposition, sensing weakness, immediately threatened to push for her ouster if she doesn't distance herself from domestic affairs and focus on diplomacy, and accept a prime minster chosen by the parliament.
---
Real estate heir Durst in California to face murder charge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who became a nationally known name with last year's HBO documentary "The Jinx," made his long-awaited arrival in California to face charges of killing a friend 16 years ago, authorities said.
Durst was being held in a Los Angeles County jail Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned in the case on Monday afternoon, district attorney's spokeswoman Jane Robison said.
Local prosecutors have been eager to bring Durst to California and try him in the killing of his friend Susan Berman in 2000, but prosecutors in New Orleans held him there on federal weapons charges until he pleaded guilty in April. He had already waived extradition to California.
Durst's attorney, Dick DeGuerin, has said Durst is just as eager to come to Los Angeles County and prove his innocence.
"We've been begging to get to California since two days after he was arrested," DeGuerin told The Associated Press in September.
---
2 New York police sergeants shot, 1 killed; suspect dead
NEW YORK (AP) — A police sergeant was shot and killed and a second one was wounded Friday in a gunfight on a street with an armed man who had broken into his estranged wife's home, officials said.
The gunman also was killed in the exchange of shots that took the life of Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, a 19-year veteran of the New York Police Department and the father of two young children.
"The city is in mourning, and the family of the NYPD is in mourning," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference held at a Bronx hospital.
The mayor, a Democrat, called Tuozzolo "a very good man, a devoted man, a man who committed his life to protecting all of us."
The other wounded sergeant, Emmanuel Kwo, was undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.
