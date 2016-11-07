AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Elbowing each other all the way, Trump, Clinton near finish
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Closing out a wildly unpredictable White House race, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump blitzed through battleground states Monday in a final bid to energize supporters. Clinton urged voters to embrace a "hopeful, inclusive, bighearted America," while Trump called for supporters to "beat the corrupt system."
The candidates rallied voters late into the night, a frenzied end to a bitter election year that has laid bare the nation's deep economic and cultural divides.
Clinton campaigned with confidence, buoyed by FBI Director James Comey's announcement Sunday that he would not recommend criminal charges against her following a new email review. The inquiry had sapped a surging Clinton momentum at a crucial moment in the race, though she still heads into Election Day with multiple paths to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to become the nation's first female president.
"I think I have some work to do to bring the country together," she acknowledged as she boarded her plane for her last battleground tour. "I really do want to be the president for everybody."
Looking beyond Election Day, Clinton said in a radio interview that she hopes Trump will play a "constructive role" in helping bring the country together if she defeats him.
---
Bad timing? Comey honored by group with longtime Trump ties
NEW YORK (AP) — FBI Director James Comey was being honored Monday night by a group whose board includes several people with longtime ties to Donald Trump, including the CEO of the National Enquirer and a convicted felon who goes by the nickname "Joey No Socks."
Comey, already criticized over his handling of Hillary Clinton's email investigation in the final days of the presidential campaign, was accepting the lifetime achievement award from the nonprofit Federal Drug Agents Foundation. The group lists more than three dozen board directors on its website; another was the developer of a troubled Trump-branded tower in Toronto.
An FBI spokesman said the foundation provides disability, bereavement and personal crisis support to federal agents and educational and charitable grants. Foundation representatives did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from The Associated Press.
The foundation regularly hosts dinners and events honoring law enforcement officials. Past recipients of the lifetime achievement award include Attorney General Loretta Lynch, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton and U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan.
It was not clear whether Comey — a former U.S. attorney in Manhattan — was aware of the board members' ties to Trump, or whether he decided those connections were not consequential given the group's stature with New York law enforcement. But the award and ceremony came as the FBI has been accused by partisans on both the left and right of injecting itself unnecessarily into the presidential race through Comey's statements and updates about the FBI's now-concluded review of Hillary Clinton's email practices.
---
FBI's big test: Clinton email probe raises political doubts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI's handling of its Hillary Clinton email probe has undercut the bureau's carefully crafted image as unquestionably outside the political fray.
The yearlong investigation thrust the FBI into the thick of an already fractious presidential race, entangled in a way that strained its vaunted independence and cracked its prized reputation for silence about its work. Even after Tuesday's election, FBI Director James Comey is sure to face second-guessing over his public statements that opened the curtain on normally secret investigative details.
"This has been a very difficult election process. Unfortunately, the FBI has been drawn into it," said Leo Taddeo, a retired FBI supervisor.
Although Comey signaled a conclusion to the Clinton email matter with a letter to Congress on Sunday, the discussion continues. Lawmakers demand answers to questions left unresolved by two vague and ambiguous Comey letters. Clinton and her aides feel wronged by the disclosure of "new" emails less than two weeks before Election Day. And ex-prosecutors of both parties are concerned the bureau's actions strayed from its mandate to steer clear of politics.
If Clinton should win on Tuesday, could the investigation follow her into the White House? Comey said Sunday that agents had finished reviewing all newly found emails to and from her while she was secretary of state and had found nothing to change his conclusion from July — no charges. A senior law enforcement official said the letter meant an end to the email review, rather than a simple status update. There was no suggestion any of Clinton's aides were being scrutinized, indicating the investigation was again closed.
---
Iraqi Kurdish forces advance as mass grave found near Mosul
NEAR BASHIQA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish fighters exchanged heavy fire with militants on Monday as they entered a town held by the Islamic State group east of Mosul, while troops advancing south of the city discovered a mass grave containing some 100 decapitated bodies.
The offensive to reclaim the town of Bashiqa is part of the broader push to drive IS out of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, relieving those living under its occupation from the type of brutality, such as mass killings, that the group has committed.
IS militants have carried out a series of massacres since seizing large swaths of southern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014, often documenting them with photos and videos circulated online. On Monday, Iraqi soldiers advancing into the town of Hamam al-Alil, south of Mosul, discovered a pit containing dozens of decapitated skeletal remains, the military's Joint Military Command said.
The offensive to retake Bashiqa began at dawn with a Kurdish barrage of heavy artillery, Katyusha rockets and mortar rounds slamming into IS positions, providing cover for the advance of armored columns.
Smoke rose from the town throughout the day, with large explosions sending dark clouds into the sky.
---
American volunteer medics treat casualties of Mosul combat
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — When Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul's urban center last week, Derek Coleman, an American volunteer medic, was among those treating the wounded at a front-line field clinic.
He said he helped treat 44 casualties before he lost count.
"I think the Iraqi (military) got an awakening when they pushed too far forward," Coleman said, flipping through a notebook he uses to keep records of his cases. In all, 12 soldiers died at the clinic on Friday, he said. "We had two Humvees just loaded with dead bodies."
As Iraqi forces struggle to secure the gains they made on Mosul's eastern edge, the fight against Islamic State militants has quickly transformed into close-quarters urban combat. With it, casualties among Iraq's troops and civilians are spiking, though Iraq's military has not released official death tolls.
As Coleman spoke, hundreds of civilians could be seen in the distance pouring out of Mosul on foot, many holding white flags made of scraps of dishtowels, torn clothing and pillowcases. Iraqi soldiers gathered them on street corners and loaded them on trucks to be taken to camps for the displaced.
---
Official: 40 to 50 buildings damaged in Oklahoma earthquake
CUSHING, Okla. (AP) — Dozens of buildings sustained "substantial damage" after a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck an Oklahoma town that's home to one of the world's key oil hubs, but officials said Monday that no damage has been reported at the oil terminal.
Cushing City Manager Steve Spears said 40 to 50 buildings were damaged in Sunday's earthquake, which was the third in Oklahoma this year with a magnitude of 5.0 or greater. No major injuries have been reported, and Spears said the damage included cracks to buildings and fallen bricks and facades.
Oklahoma has had thousands of earthquakes in recent years, with nearly all traced to the underground injection of wastewater left over from oil and gas production. Sunday's quake was centered 1 mile west of Cushing and about 25 miles south of where a magnitude 4.3 quake forced a shutdown of several wells last week. Some longtime Cushing residents said Monday they've become accustomed to the unsettled ground beneath their feet. Others shrugged it off as a cost of doing business living next to an oil hub.
Fearing aftershocks, police cordoned off older parts of the city about 50 miles northeast of Oklahoma City to keep gawkers away late Sunday, and geologists confirmed that several small quakes have rumbled the area. Spears said an assisted living community had been evacuated after damage was reported. The Cushing Public School District canceled Monday classes.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported Sunday night that no highway or bridge damage was found within a 15-mile radius of the earthquake's epicenter.
---
Geologists explain Oklahoma earthquakes, ponder 'unknown'
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of earthquakes have rattled Oklahoma and neighboring states in recent years, with the most significant portion traced to the underground injection of wastewater left over from oil and gas production. The latest strong temblor — a magnitude 5.0 — damaged dozens of buildings in Cushing, Oklahoma, but spared a major oil terminal and caused no major injuries.
Here's a look at earthquakes in Oklahoma and what the future may hold:
---
WHY DOES OKLAHOMA HAVE SO MANY EARTHQUAKES?
Scientists have linked Oklahoma's earthquakes to the underground disposal of wastewater during oil and gas production. Virtually every well produces some water along with the oil and gas that is pumped out of the ground. But wells in Oklahoma bring up a lot more — as much as 10 to 50 barrels of water for every barrel of oil produced. That is far more water than is produced from wells in other U.S. energy producing areas like those in North Dakota where wastewater injection has not triggered earthquakes.
---
Authorities: 3rd body found on South Carolina man's property
WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — Investigators discovered a third body on the property of a South Carolina man who is now linked to seven deaths and the kidnapping of a woman who was found chained inside a storage container, authorities said Monday.
Todd Kohlhepp, 45, became a suspect after the woman was found Thursday chained by her neck and ankle in a metal storage container on his 95-acre property near rural Woodruff.
The body of her boyfriend was found a day later. The couple had been missing for about two months.
The other remains were found near one another Sunday and Monday, and authorities are not sure who they are. Investigators were expected back at the property on Tuesday, but Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he didn't think there were any more bodies.
"As the coroner, that's all I have been advised of. That was the total number of bodies I was told was on the property. If I am told there are more, I will be back," he said.
---
Janet Reno, former US attorney general, dies at age 78
MIAMI (AP) — Janet Reno, who was the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general but also became the epicenter of multiple political storms during the Clinton administration, died early Monday. She was 78.
Reno died from complications of Parkinson's disease, her goddaughter Gabrielle D'Alemberte said, adding that Reno spent her final days at home in Miami surrounded by family and friends.
A former Miami prosecutor who famously told reporters "I don't do spin," Reno served nearly eight years as attorney general under President Bill Clinton, the longest stint in a century.
Her sister, Maggy Reno Hurchalla, told The Associated Press that Clinton called over the weekend said to "tell Janet I love her" and that many others from her career visited or called, including former Florida governor and Sen. Bob Graham. Bill and Hillary Clinton issued a statement praising Reno's tenure and President Barack Obama called her "an American original" in his own statement.
"When Janet Reno arrived in Washington in 1993, the city had never seen anyone like her before — and hasn't since," Obama said. "Her legacy lives on in a generation of lawyers she inspired, the ordinary lives she touched, and a nation that is more just."
---
Early voting: Record levels in 2016 may give Clinton edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — A record number of Americans have voted ahead of Election Day, driven by soaring turnout from Latino voters. That could be good news for Hillary Clinton.
At least 44.9 million people have cast ballots by early voting — by mail or at polling stations, according to Associated Press data. Record levels have been reported in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Millions more ballots are still coming in.
The AP estimates that early votes could top 50 million. That comes to nearly 40 percent of all ballots in a presidential election expected to have high turnout overall due to intense public interest. In 2012, there were 46 million early votes, or 35 percent.
"Interest in early voting has been unprecedented in many states," said Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor and expert on voter turnout who is a consultant to AP.
The latest numbers show declines in voting from blacks in North Carolina — a drop-off after historic levels for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. But higher turnout by Latinos, who often lean Democratic, may be buoying Clinton in Florida. Both are must-win states for Donald Trump.
Comments