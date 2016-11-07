Jury selection in church shootings enters new phase

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town Pause

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

6:30 Pierce County ballot processing: The hard work of democracy

2:13 Coach Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 66-27 win at California

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown

0:46 WATCH: Bellarmine Prep coach discusses 17-2 district playoff win over Beamer

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife