TV station censors ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode with Dave Chappelle

3:24 QB Jake Browning discusses loss to USC Pause

3:25 Stand With Standing Rock - a march in Tacoma

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC

4:19 Highlights: Big plays not enough to lift Franklin Pierce over West Valley in 2A state playoffs

2:38 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Sunday night at New England

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

1:29 LB Keishawn Bierria discusses loss to USC