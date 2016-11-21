Nation & World

November 21, 2016 6:47 PM

Prosecutors: South Dakota man strangled his mother, boy

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Prosecutors say a 24-year-old South Dakota man strangled his mother and a 7-year-old boy in a mobile home.

Heath Otto, of Sioux Falls, appeared in Minnehaha County court Monday on two counts of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $5 million dollars cash only, although Otto's public defender reserved the right to argue bail later.

Otto is accused of killing his mother, 48-year-old Carol Simon, and the boy. Authorities say Otto set off an alarm just before 1 p.m. Sunday and was standing outside the home where he also lives when deputies arrived.

Deputies found the bodies of the woman and boy inside. The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2fWxXia ) reports prosecutors say Otto slit the victims' throats to make sure they were dead.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship of the boy to the others.

