New chief says UN needs to be more nimble, less bureaucratic

The United Nations' incoming secretary-general says he wants the U.N. to be more nimble and less bureaucratic and its peacekeepers to be better trained and respectful of human rights.
Antonio Guterres spoke during a trip to China, which he says could be a peace broker in conflicts around the world.
Guterres told reporters Monday that he wants to make sure the different parts of the U.N. "work for the same purpose" and are subject to independent public evaluation.
He said the U.N.'s peacekeeping forces need to be better equipped and trained in order to avoid the violation of women's and children's rights.
The United Nations has been in the spotlight over allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses by its peacekeepers, including in Central African Republic and Congo.
Comments