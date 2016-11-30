Colombia's congress ratifies peace accord with FARC rebels

Colombia's Congress has ratified the revised peace accord between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
The lower house voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept the pact, completing congressional action following the Senate's also unanimous ratification.
The pact supported by President Juan Manuel Santos was opposed by his predecessor, conservative former President Alvaro Uribe. Colombian voters narrowly rejected the first version of the peace deal in a national referendum.
The revised accord introduces some 50 changes intended to assuage critics. They range from a prohibition on foreign magistrates judging alleged crimes by government troops or FARC fighters to a commitment from the rebels to forfeit assets, some of them amassed through drug trafficking, to help compensate their victims.
