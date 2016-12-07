Crowd honors 'gift of freedom' from Pearl Harbor servicemen

In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, Jim Downing, 103, poses in a Navy uniform in Honolulu, with a photo of himself taken when he was about 20 years old. Downing is among a few dozen survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor who plan to gather at the Hawaii naval base Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, to remember those killed 75 years ago.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 photo made available by the U.S. Navy, a small boat rescues a seaman from the USS West Virginia burning in the foreground in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after Japanese aircraft attacked the military installation. A few dozen survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plan to gather in Hawaii, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, to remember those killed 75 years ago.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, Jim Downing, wearing a Navy uniform, answers questions during an interview in Honolulu. Downing is among a few dozen survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor who plan to gather at the Hawaii naval base, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, to remember those killed 75 years ago. Thousands of servicemen and women and members of the public are also expected to attend the ceremony.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, Ray Chavez, a Pearl Harbor survivor from Poway, Calif., pauses while eating breakfast in Honolulu. Chavez was out on a minesweeper, the USS Condor, in the early hours before the attack. Chavez is among a few dozen survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor who plan to gather at the Hawaii naval base, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, to remember those killed 75 years ago.
FILE - This October 1942 file photo shows Eugene Burns, Associated Press war correspondent with the Pacific Fleet, on the deck of a Navy vessel with binoculars raised as he covered operations of a task force in the South Pacific. On Dec. 7, 1941, as Japanese bombs rained down on Pearl Harbor, Burns, Associated Press chief of bureau in Honolulu, was unable to get out the urgent news of the historic attack that would draw the U.S. into World War II. The military had already taken control of all communication lines, so Burns was left without a line to the outside world.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, about 30 Pearl Harbor Survivors with the "Greatest Generation" vets meet and greet with visitors at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in Honolulu. At left, Bianca Coronado takes a selfie with Pearl Harbor survivors from left, Stuart "Stu" Hedley, Jack Holder and Ed Stone. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, thousands of servicemen and women and members of the public are expected to attend the 75th anniversary ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor that left more than 2,300 service people dead.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, about 30 Pearl Harbor Survivors with the "Greatest Generation" vets meet and greet with visitors at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in Honolulu. Lt. Dawn Stankus, left, was there to help escort the Pearl Harbor survivors and Edward W. Stone, right, suddenly gave her a kiss and said I hope you don't mind. Which Stankus said "it was an honor to be kissed by you." On Wednesday, Dec. 7, thousands of servicemen and women and members of the public are expected to attend the 75th anniversary ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor that left more than 2,300 service people dead.
A Navy sailors aboard the USS Halsey salute the USS Utah Memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor initiating the War in the Pacific.
A Navy sailor stands at parade rest on the USS Halsey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor initiating the War in the Pacific.
F-22 Raptors from the 199th and 19th fighter squadrons form a missing man formation over the USS Arizona memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor initiating the War in the Pacific.
Navy sailors aboard the USS Halsey stand at parade rest as the ship passes by Kilo Pier at Pearl Harbor, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
The USS Halsey passes before the USS Arizona Memorial during a moment of silence at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
A Navy sailor is seen as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey, passes the USS Arizona Memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor initiating the War in the Pacific.
A man poses with a Pearl Harbor survivor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at Kilo Peir in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
Kathleen Chavez, left, talks with her father Ray Chavez, right, age 104, of the USS Condor the oldest living survivor from the Pearl Harbor attacks along with the remaining living survivors of the USS Arizona gathered at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec.7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
Donald Stratton, center, a USS Arizona survivor shakes the hand of an admirer at Kilo Pier next to the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
A Navy sailor salutes the USS Arizona memorial as the USS Halsey passes by the memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
With the USS Missouri in the background, the USS Arizona memorial is seen, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
Marines fire during a Rifle Salute during a commemoration for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at Kilo Peir in Honolulu.
During Rifle Salute, Charlene Miranda-Wood, left, holds back tears as she remembers her father, Vic Miranda, a Pearl Harbor survivor who passed away last year during a commemoration for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at Kilo Peir in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended the ceremony.
Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., Commander, U.S Pacific Command speaks during a commemoration on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 at Kilo Peir in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
Lou Conter, an Arizona crewman attends ceremonies for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended a ceremony at Kilo Pier to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the naval harbor.
Various memorial wreaths decorate the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended the 75th Anniversary National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration on Kilo Pier and then paid their respects to those txt lost their lives in the attack at the memorial.
Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Barnhart, center, shakes the hand of a United States Marine while leaving the 75th Anniversary National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration on Kilo Pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. Survivors of the Japanese attack, dignitaries and ordinary citizens attended the ceremony.
