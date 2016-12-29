AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign
HONOLULU (AP) — The United States struck back Thursday at Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential campaign with a sweeping set of punishments targeting Russia's spy agencies and diplomats. The U.S. said Russia must bear costs for its actions, but Moscow called the Obama administration "losers" and threatened retaliation.
A month after an election the U.S. says Russia tried to sway for Donald Trump, President Barack Obama sanctioned the GRU and FSB, leading Russian intelligence agencies the U.S. said were involved. Those sanctions could easily be pulled back by Trump, who has insisted that Obama and Democrats are merely attempting to delegitimize his election.
In an elaborately coordinated response by at least five federal agencies, the Obama administration also sought to expose Russia's cyber tactics with a detailed technical report and hinted it might still launch a covert counterattack.
"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said, adding, "Such activities have consequences."
He said the response wasn't over and the U.S. could take further, covert action — a thinly veiled reference to a counterstrike in cyberspace the U.S. has been considering.
Relations between Obama, Netanyahu camps hit rock bottom
HONOLULU (AP) — It took eight years of backbiting and pretending they got along for relations between President Barack Obama's administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to finally hit rock bottom.
Though they've clashed bitterly before, mostly notably over Iran, the two governments seemed further apart than ever after a speech Wednesday by Secretary of State John Kerry and last week's United Nations resolution.
The key question for the Obama administration, newly willing to air grievances with Israel on live television, is why now?
"We cannot, in good conscience, do nothing and say nothing when we see the hope of peace slipping away," Kerry said in a speech that ran more than an hour.
Yet in just over three weeks, Obama will no longer be president, Kerry will no longer be secretary of state, and the U.S. will have a new leader under no obligation to embrace any of what Kerry said. President-elect Donald Trump has assured Israel that things will be different after Jan. 20, when he's to be inaugurated, and lamented how the Jewish state was "being treated very, very unfairly."
10 Things to Know for Friday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. OBAMA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA AFTER CYBERATTACKS
The US administration kicks out 35 Russian officials it believes to be intelligence operatives and closes down two Russian-owned compounds, as Russia says it is considering retaliatory measures.
2. SYRIA CEASE-FIRE GOES INTO EFFECT
The truce is backed by both Russia and Turkey, but did not include extremist factions such as the Islamic State group. If it holds, peace talks will be held next month in Kazakhstan.
With Trump's victory, GOP hopes to overhaul Medicaid
ATLANTA (AP) — When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to pull off something they have wanted to do for years — overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.
Any changes to the $500 billion-plus program hold enormous consequences not only for recipients but also for the states, which share in the cost.
Trump initially said during the presidential campaign that he would not cut Medicaid, but later expressed support for an idea pushed for years by Republicans in Congress — sending a fixed amount of money each year to the states in the form of block grants. Backers say such a change in the Medicaid formula is one of the best ways to rein in spending, but critics say big cuts would follow.
Currently, the federal government pays an agreed-upon percentage of each state's Medicaid costs, no matter how much they rise in any given year.
Republicans have argued that states have little incentive to keep expenses under control, because no state pays more than half the total cost. Both House Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump's pick for secretary of health and human services, Georgia Rep. Tom Price, want to switch to block grants.
Cease-fire goes into force in war-ravaged Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — A cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey went into effect in war-ravaged Syria at midnight Thursday, a potential breakthrough in the six years of fighting that have left more than a quarter-million people dead and triggered a refugee crisis across Europe.
If it holds, the truce between the Syrian government and the country's mainstream rebel forces will be followed by peace talks next month in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in announcing the agreement. He described it, however, as "quite fragile" and requiring "special attention and patience."
The first half-hour of the cease-fire was one of "comprehensive calm," said Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. He said that before the truce came into force, the government was bombing several areas, including the province of Aleppo and suburbs of the capital, Damascus.
The truce had the backing of both Russia, Syria's chief battlefield ally, and Turkey, which has been supporting the rebels. Russia said the deal was signed by seven of Syria's major rebel factions, though none of them immediately confirmed it, and one of them denied signing.
Several previous cease-fires in the Syrian civil war all collapsed, some of them in a matter of days. And this latest agreement, like previous ones, does not include extremist factions such as the Islamic State group and al-Qaida's branch in Syria.
Progress and struggles reflect in top race headlines of 2016
Of the many events marking the closing year of Barack Obama's time as the nation's first black president, none had deeper resonance than his opening of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture on the National Mall. Tracing the history of black America from its dark beginnings in human bondage to Obama's historic election, the museum has already welcomed more than 600,000 visitors.
"It is a monument, no less than the others on this mall, to the deep and abiding love for this country, and the ideals upon which it is founded. For we, too, are America," the president said that day in September.
The opening was a watershed cultural moment for many African-Americans, including some who lived through an era when they were unable to cast a ballot. And the highs and lows depicted within the museum's walls echoed in the progress and struggles of minorities in America during the past 12 months.
Many in the African-American, Muslim, Latino, and the LGBT communities watched this year's presidential election with alarm, as Republican candidate Donald Trump ascended to party nominee, then president-elect. Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail — including his reference to Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and vow to build a wall on the U.S. southern border, his call for a ban on Muslims entering the country, and ominous description of "inner cities" in his pitch to black voters — was interpreted by some as racist and xenophobic.
His rallies, attended by thousands, were sometimes tainted with racial animus, and white nationalist support of the candidate prompted his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, to deliver a speech on the danger of the so-called "alt-right" movement. Since the election, hundreds of racist incidents have been reported in schools and other public spaces across the country.
Tangled in fraud probe, 100s face loss of disability checks
MINNIE, Ky. (AP) — Donna Dye saw the coal truck come barreling over the horizon and her head started spinning with that familiar, desperate urge to end it all.
She thought of the disconnect notices, the engagement ring she pawned to keep the lights on, the house she loved and would probably lose. Life insurance was the only bill that was up to date; this way, she thought, it might look like an accident.
Months had passed since the letter arrived from the Social Security Administration. "We are suspending your disability benefits," it had said.
She thought of her husband, a proud man with a body broken from 26 years mining coal, and the fights over money they never had — until now. "Fraud," the agency had written, and the humiliation consumed them.
She thought about veering across the yellow line and slamming head-on into that truck.
Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher linked by death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds embodied the sunshine of postwar America on the screen as she matched steps with Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain."
Carrie Fisher brought the sarcasm and cynicism of the Baby Boomers to her movies, books and stage shows, even when she was playing a princess in "Star Wars."
The mother and daughter, separated by so many differences both personal and generational, are likely drawn closer in the public memory after their deaths on successive days.
Reynolds died on Wednesday at age 84, just as she and the rest of the world were starting to mourn her daughter Fisher, who died on Tuesday at 60, days after falling ill on a flight.
Even after a year of shocking and constant celebrity deaths, the one-two punch of Fisher and Reynolds brought a staggering finale to 2016.
Officers killed in the line of duty rose in 2016
The number of police killed in the line of duty rose sharply in 2016, driven by shootings of police around the country, most notably ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
From Jan. 1 through Wednesday, 135 officers lost their lives. Some died in traffic accidents, but nearly half were shot to death.
That's a 56 percent increase in shooting deaths over the previous year. Of the 64 who were fatally shot, 21 were killed in ambush attacks often fueled by anger over police use of force involving minorities.
"We've never seen a year in my memory when we've had an increase of this magnitude in officer shooting deaths," said Craig Floyd, president and chief executive of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "These officers were killed simply because of the uniform they wear and the job they do. This is unacceptable to the humane society that we are."
In Dallas, a sniper on July 7 attacked at the end of what had been a peaceful rally against police brutality. He killed five law enforcement officers and wounded nine others — the largest death toll among law enforcement from a single event since the 9/11 attacks, which killed 72 officers. Months later, Dallas businesses and residents still display blue ribbons and banners declaring, "We support our Dallas police officers."
Chicago gang trial jury stalls on 1 count; to resume Tuesday
CHICAGO (AP) — Deliberating jurors at a major racketeering trial of the purported leaders of Chicago's notorious Hobos gang sent a note to the presiding federal judge on Thursday saying they are deadlocked on at least one count after four full days of deliberations.
The primary charge in the 10-count indictment is the racketeering conspiracy charge that applies to all six alleges Hobos leaders including purported boss Gregory "Bowlegs" Chester and hitman Paris Poe. Nine other stand-alone counts include drug and gun charges.
At the biggest gang trial in recent Chicago history, prosecutors told jurors the Hobos cultivated a reputation for brutality, once torturing someone with a clothing iron. Some witnesses were visibly nervous testifying and one refused outright to testify "for the sake of me and my family."
The afternoon note Thursday doesn't say which count the 12 panelists are stuck on, but it makes clear there is disagreement. And it at least raises the prospect that there could be a hung jury after three months of often chilling testimony and sometimes complex legal arguments.
"There are some strong beliefs on both sides," the jury note says. Without fully explaining, it added that one juror "refuses to give a guilty verdict" and "at least one...refuses to give a not guilty verdict" on one count.
