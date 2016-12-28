Sinkhole disrupts holiday season in Detroit suburb

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

3:18 Highlights: White River rallies for upset of 4A Bothell at ShoWare Center

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp