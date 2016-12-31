The Latest: Trump says 'no computer is safe'

The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):
9:15 p.m.
President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private.
Trump spoke to reporters briefly before his annual New Year's bash at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
He says that, if you have something important, you should "write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what — no computer is safe. I don't care what they say."
Trump has been reluctant to accept allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the U.S. election through hacking.
Trump says that he knows a lot about hacking and that it's "a very hard thing to prove."
Hundreds of club members and their guests are joining Trump to ring in the new year
4:30 p.m.
President-elect Donald Trump has returned to his private club in Florida, after once again ditching his press pool and traveling to another of his clubs to play golf.
Both as a candidate and during the transition, Trump has often scoffed at tradition, such as allowing a group of reporters to follow him at all times to ensure the public knows where he is.
A member of Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, posted a photo on Twitter of Trump on the greens Saturday morning and said about 25 U.S. Secret Service agents accompanied the president-elect. Reporters had not been advised of the trip.
Transition aide Stephanie Grisham confirmed that Trump had made a "last-minute trip" to the golf club, which is about a half-hour drive away from his Mar-a-Largo estate.
