January 4, 2017 7:33 PM

Shopping list for Brazil president's plane created uproar

The Associated Press

Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer, who has promised to pull Latin America's largest country out of recession, faced sharp criticism when a list of items for 2017 presidential plane trips was made public in late December. Within hours of being published, the government announced the order had been canceled. A look at some of the items that raised eyebrows.

— Haagen-Dazs: 500 cartons.

— Chocolate cake: Nearly 1.5 tons (1,500 kilograms)

— Strawberry and fruit cake. 882 pounds (400 kilograms).

— Nutella: 120 jars.

— Sandwiches: 3,700 units.

— Ice cubes: 16,534 pounds (7,500 kilograms).

— Dry ice: 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms).

— Truffles: 500 units.

— Coffee capsules: 5,000 units.

— Cornetto ice-cream cones: 50.

— ChicaBon ice-cream bars: 50.

— Tablito ice-cream bars: 50.

— Lactose-free ice bars: 300.

— Coconut water: 1,500 liters.

— Presidential Breakfasts with Greek yogurt, provolone, Brie cheese and buffalo mozzarella: 200 units.

