German court rejects appeal by Cologne mayor assailant

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:39 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' victory over Lions

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:39 Gary Geddes: "I think it's time to hand it off, we're at the top of our game"

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school