The Latest: Senate hearing to feature Booker vs. Sessions

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

0:46 Icy beauty and slippery hazards at Tacoma's Larry Frost Memorial Park

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:38 Baby, it's cold outside. See how some Tacomans stay warm.

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

3:01 Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor, Curtis' Alex Stuart highlight Gut Check wrestling tournament

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"