AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

1:57 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling outside Georgia Dome before Seahawks at Falcons Pause

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

0:16 Man accused of causing wreck on SR 512 charged

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime