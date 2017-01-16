Ireland opposes shift of US embassy site in Israel

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss Pause

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

4:25 Thomas Rawls reflects on season during locker cleanout Sunday

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia