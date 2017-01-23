The Latest: California storm's tail end prompts flood fears

Isabella Busse , 6, walks through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
Surfers enjoy the large waves at the entrance to Santa Barbara, Calif., harbor Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2017. A winter storm is bringing much higher than usual waves to the area.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP
Mike Eliason
Jake Hart, 13, plays in the rising floodwater during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
Fire units attempt to locate a possible person in Santa Ana River in Costa Mesa, Calif., during a storm Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Kyusung Gong
Laura Bersuch walks her dog Lola through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
Craig Whetter, 14, skim boards during a storm in Seal Beach, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Orange County Register via AP
Ana Venegas
In this Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, photo, waves crash into the historic WW1-era ship called S.S. Palo Alto at Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., after it was torn apart during a storm. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength into the evening Sunday and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years..
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Kevin Johnson
In this Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, photo, waves crash into the historic WW1-era ship called S.S. Palo Alto at Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., after it was torn apart during a storm.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Kevin Johnson
Floods are seen in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third and largest in the latest series of storms brought powerful rain Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Ryan Masters
Flooded properties are seen in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Ryan Masters
Flooded properties are seen flooded in Paradise Park in Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sunday morning, Jan. 22, 2017.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP
Ryan Masters
