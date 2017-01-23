China's birthrate rises after one-child policy loosened

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton Pause

5:29 David Crisp says Huskies need to be more consistent defensively

0:33 Scene of officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:51 Northwest Nuggets: Film-room breakdown of Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close