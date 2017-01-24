Trump acts to advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

1:42 Fed's pot decision buzzkill for backers

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

2:21 W.F. West bounces back to rout top-ranked White River, 71-38

0:33 Scene of officer-involved shooting near Milton