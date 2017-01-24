EU asks China to open markets following free trade support

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason Pause

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:58 Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei on first day of 2017 training camp

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:14 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer on first day of 2017 training camp

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington

2:21 W.F. West bounces back to rout top-ranked White River, 71-38