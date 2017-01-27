Russian parliament decriminalizes forms of domestic violence

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting Pause

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

3:08 Fife couple distraught after state removes children

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age