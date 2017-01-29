Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban Pause

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

2:39 Jefferson wins 4A district bowling title; Wilson takes 3A title

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton