Nation & World

January 30, 2017 12:01 AM

Police: Man allegedly raped child in animal costume sex ring

The Associated Press
WARMINSTER, Pa.

Police have arrested a fifth person who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy in Pennsylvania while dressed in animal costumes.

Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske, of Quakertown, began abusing a 9-year-old boy at "furry" parties he hosted at his home in 2009. The abuse continued for years. Four other men who allegedly participated in the child predator ring have been arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Officials say the victim is related to one of the men in the group. The victim lived with his grandmother, but is now in foster care.

Police on Friday charged Fenske with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor. An attorney was not listed for him.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View more video

Nation & World Videos