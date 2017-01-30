Trump denies immigration restriction is 'a Muslim ban'

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

1:52 No salmon eggs at Donkey Creek this year

1:30 Woodbrook Middle School is showing its 50 years

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason