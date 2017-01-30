6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary Pause

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

2:39 Jefferson wins 4A district bowling title; Wilson takes 3A title

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016