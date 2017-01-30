10 Things to Know for Today

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:34 Traffic Q&A: State says homeless camps along state Route 16 pose danger to people and road crews

1:30 Woodbrook Middle School is showing its 50 years