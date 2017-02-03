US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

1:14 Why grow organic? Pause

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

0:26 South Kitsap bowler Sarah Stolle wins 4A state championship

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:27 Watch: Lakes LB Cale Lindsay remembers final HS season

2:07 "Horrific": Tacoma belly dance shimmies out of the box