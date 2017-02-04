Romania govt will repeal law that decriminalizes corruption

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

0:26 South Kitsap bowler Sarah Stolle wins 4A state championship

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close