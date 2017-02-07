Warren raking in millions in campaign donations

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery Pause

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich