Poland's top politician pleased with talks with Merkel

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:29 Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony

1:51 Surprise wedding anniversary gift made of snow

1:34 Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro answers questions after preseason training