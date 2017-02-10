Trump revives voter fraud claims in lunch with senators

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

0:37 Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral

1:43 Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war