New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

0:37 Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral