Speed a possible factor in Taiwan bus crash that killed 32

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps Pause

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

4:11 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies 85-61 loss at Utah

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order