Myanmar says army ends operation in troubled Rakhine state

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:07 Vehicle crashes into Tacoma building

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board