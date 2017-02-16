7 Hong Kong police get 2 years' prison in activist's beating

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:13 Tacoma Fire responds to fire at old Puget Sound Hospital

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

0:58 Dalton Young latest TNT 'Untouchables' phenom

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart