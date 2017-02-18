4th suspect arrested as N.Korea, Malaysia tussle over corpse

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:09 Stambaugh welcomes chance to dispute charges of ethics violations

2:35 Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 5 Arizona

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

1:11 Wilson's Jasmine Parker-Borrero wrestles at Mat Classic XXIX

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree