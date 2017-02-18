26 people detained after Turkey car bomb attack

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart Pause

1:11 Wilson's Jasmine Parker-Borrero wrestles at Mat Classic XXIX

8:28 Mary Matsuda Gruenewald tells of going to WW2 internment camps

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:09 Stambaugh welcomes chance to dispute charges of ethics violations

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

2:35 Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 5 Arizona

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4