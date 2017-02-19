Islamic extremists denounce Somalia's new president

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

1:33 Dalton Young caps first unbeaten, 4-year wrestling career in Washington

1:25 Third annual PNW Taekwondo Duel breaks boards and builds community in Edgewood