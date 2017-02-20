Nation & World

Romania, South Korea concerned about N Korea missile test

BUCHAREST, Romania

The foreign ministers of Romania and South Korea have expressed concern about North Korea's missile test last week.

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said Monday during a visit to Bucharest that "the nuclear potential of Korea is much bigger than expected and the rhythm of development of this capacity is very high."

North Korea fired a banned ballistic missile on Feb. 12, its first direct challenge to the international community since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The test was immediately condemned by the U.S, Japan and South Korea.

Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said international sanctions should be continued against North Korea.

