Today in History

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

2:03 Big second quarter lifts undefeated Abes over Capital in state regional

2:10 Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX