Nation & World

February 21, 2017 6:57 AM

Dublin protesters prevent speech by Israeli ambassador

The Associated Press
DUBLIN

A student society at Trinity College Dublin has canceled a speech by Israel's ambassador to Ireland after a group of students chanting pro-Palestinian slogans rallied outside the event.

Trinity's Society for International Affairs had invited Ambassador Ze'ev Boker to give a 15-minute speech Monday night followed by a question-and-answer session.

Before the event could start, several dozen activists from the Students for Justice in Palestine group blocked the entrance, waved Palestinian flags and chanted, "We are all Palestinians!"

Organizers opted to cancel Boker's appearance rather than have police remove the protesters by force. Nobody was reported injured or arrested.

Society officials criticized the protesters for undermining freedom of speech.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday it was "horrified" by what it called the protesters' "vicious action."

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View more video

Nation & World Videos