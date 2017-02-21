Suspicious package causes evacuations in New Jersey

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off Pause

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary