Iraqi forces facing stiff resistance in western Mosul

3:04 Highlights: Isaiah Turner's 21 points not enough in Spanaway Lakes' 64-45 loss to Seattle Prep Pause

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason