AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing Pause

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

3:04 Highlights: Isaiah Turner's 21 points not enough in Spanaway Lakes' 64-45 loss to Seattle Prep

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX